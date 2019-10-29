Steven “Skip” Nelimark, 66, of Virginia, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019.
Skip was the son of the late Dr. Donald Robert and Mary Ann Nelimark. He loved spending time with his family, his handmade guitars, music, golf, gardening, and the outdoors.
He will be sadly missed by his wife, Cheri; daughter, Brittanie (Adam) Lemieux; son, Nathan Nelimark; his grandchildren; brother, sisters, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Plans for a celebration of life gathering will follow at a later date. Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
