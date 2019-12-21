Susan Arlene Romer-Harris died on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at her home in Minneapolis, MN.
Susan was born January 11, 1943, to Alfred P “Shorty” Romer and Bertha “Berts” (Angove) Romer in Virginia MN. She graduated from Virginia High School in 1961 and Virginia Junior College in 1963. Sue was employed by US West/Quest phone companies in the Twin Cities for 38 years. On August 8, 1981, she was united in marriage to Philip B. Harris Jr in Minneapolis MN.
Sue loved her son Jon, her family, and especially her granddaughter Tabitha. She also enjoyed spending time with her many friends and her birthday club girlfriends. Sue enjoyed traveling and looked forward to her annual trip to Hawaii to visit with her brother Richard. She loved animals, her many cats and dogs during her lifetime, but mostly her beloved dog, Ruby.
Regardless of where Sue was or where she went during her life, she cherished dear friends from her past and made many new acquaintances feel immediately like long-term friends.
Sue is survived by her husband of 38 years, Phil Harris Jr; son Jon (Genevieve Utley); grandchildren Tabitha Sage Hodgkins and Neko Utley, all of Minneapolis; siblings Betty (Eric) Olson of Bloomington, Richard Romer of Honolulu, Peggy (Patrick) Romer-McCarthy of McGregor, and Bob (Kathy) Romer of Eveleth; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
o
The funeral service to celebrate Susan’s life will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 1-4pm at Washburn-McReavy Home 5000 W 50th St, Edina MN 55436. Memorials are preferred to Memorial Blood Center or to the Humane Society.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.