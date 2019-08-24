Susan Renee Kane, 67, of rural Aurora, died Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at her home surrounded by family.
She was born March 16, 1952 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Kenneth D. and Donna I. (Nesset) Gustafson. Susan attended school in Mizpah, Minnesota and graduated from Northome High School class of 1970.
On August 15, 1970 she married David Bradford Kane. The couple moved to the Iron Range in 1972 where they raised their family. Susan worked for a short time at Cane Lakes Candy and also at K-Mart in Virginia.
Susan was a devoted wife and mother who was dedicated to her family. She especially enjoyed time spent with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. In her spare time she enjoyed sewing, cake decorating, gardening, crafts and reading.
Survivors include her husband, David “Brad”; children: David Kane Jr. and Pamela (Chad) Thomas; grandchildren, Robert (Sara) Thomas and Bella Thomas; great grandchildren, Sadie and Lincoln Thomas; siblings: Jeanie Roberts, Vicky (Mike) Blaschka, Barb (Troy) Witt, Brad (Vicky) Baker and Jay, Lisa, Kris and Jenna; numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Donna Baker; sister, Shawn Doris; brother-in-law, Tim Witt.
A Celebration of Life for Susan, will be 1pm Saturday, August 31, 2019 at St. Mark’s Lutheran church in Palo with Pastor Rebecca Wentworth LeMenager officiating. Friends may gather one hour prior at the church. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Duluth, MN. Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home.
