Susan St. Sauver-Davis of Iron, known to friends as Sue, lost her battle with cancer at the age of 70 years on Wednesday, January 22nd, 2020. Although cancer took her, it did not define her. She was born May 13th, 1949 in Grand Rapids, MN, to David and Laurel (Johnson) St. Sauver. Sue grew up in Iron Junction, and graduated from the Eveleth High School in 1967. She remained friends with many of her classmates. She attended Moorhead State University, receiving a bachelor’s degree before going on to become a Managed Care Advocate for St. Louis County in Virginia, MN, devoting 35 years to helping people in her community.
Sue had a sense of adventure as well as a love of more traditional hobbies. In her younger days, she used to race stock cars in Brainerd. She later found a creative outlet in ceramics, and would spend a great deal of time painting and perfecting each piece.
She is survived by her fiancé, Bill Bloomquist, her son Robert, her intended step-daughter Diane Bloomquist, her father David St. Sauver, her brother John St. Sauver (Jerilyn), her niece Melinda Brooks, and her nephew David. St. Sauver (Gabrielle Phan). She is preceded in death by her mother, Laurel St. Sauver
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, February 8th, 2020 at the Resurrection Church in Eveleth with Father Frederick Method officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Committal of ashes will commence in Forbes Cemetery in the Spring. Reception to follow in the Church. Arrangements are being handled by Cron-Sheehy Funeral home, Eveleth.
