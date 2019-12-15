Suzanne Bane Zallar passed away on December 12 at Bayshore Residence and Rehabilitation Center after a long and courageous battle with Frontotemporal Dementia.
Suzanne was born on September 30, 1950 to Betty Jean and Payton Bane in Virginia, Minnesota. She attended Virginia High School and received her English Education degree from the University of Minnesota- Duluth.
While in high school, Sue worked as a clerk at the Greyhound bus depot in Virginia. Suzanne began her teaching career in Duluth as a substitute teacher and later continued to teach English at Denfeld High School, where she retired in 2009. She was a passionate and dedicated educator, who held the Denfeld community and her students in the highest regard.
Anyone who met Sue was greeted with a clever smile, quick wit and mischievous sense of humor with a touch of sarcasm. Suzanne shared her love of puns with her friends and family. She enjoyed spending quality time with loved ones and was overjoyed to welcome two grandchildren. Suzanne was an avid reader, crossword puzzle player and a wiz at cribbage and cryptoquip.
Suzanne was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Tony and Douglas, and beloved son Frank. She is survived by her husband John, sons Jim and Peter (Sara) and grandchildren Hendrix and Vincent and nieces Julie Bane (John), Janelle Bane (Phil), nephew, Thomas and sister-in-law Karen Bane.
The family would like to thank the wonderful, caring staff in the memory care unit at Bayshore. Their love, grace and kindness will never be forgotten. They would also like to thank St. Luke’s Hospice caregivers and the St. Luke’s doctors and nurses who tended to her during her hospital stays.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday December 18, 2019 from 5PM to 7PM with a Rosary Recitation at 6:30pm in Williams-Lobermeier-Boettcher Funeral Home, 3208 W. 3rd St, Duluth. Visitation will continue at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 4901 E. Superior St. Duluth, MN 55804 on Thursday December 19, 2019 from 10AM until the 11AM Mass of Christian Burial in the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Denfeld Class of ‘55 Memorial Fund or Kids’ Closet, C/O Mary Anne Quackenbush, 3730 Minnesota Ave, Duluth, MN 55802. Arrangements by Williams-Lobermeier-Boettcher Funeral Home. 218-624-1059.
