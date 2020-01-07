Suzanne (Sue) Winter Horoshak, 64, of Eveleth died Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at home with her husband by her side. She was born on August 23, 1955 in Bemidji, Minnesota to Edmund and Helen (Coyle) Winter. Her mother, Helen died when she was only two and Erma Seitz became her guardian and later her mother.
Sue was popular and a very good student. She graduated from Virginia High School in 1973, where she was co-editor of the yearbook and a member of the National Honor Society. Following a year at Mesabi Community College, Sue completed a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology at North Dakota State University, graduating in 1977. It was during a summer job during college that she met a nice young pharmacist named Bill Horoshak. They became fast friends, but a romance would wait until later. Sue worked numerous jobs in Fargo, N.D., and later the Twin Cities, in banking, hospitality and retail management.
Sue retired from Fingerhut in Eveleth where she worked in personnel.
She reconnected with Bill in 1990 and love blossomed. They were married on January 26, 1991 in Eveleth. Sue and Bill shared over 28 years together. They were a happy couple and enjoyed traveling to many locations, especially Hawaii. They also found joy and solitude at their cabin on Pelican Lake.
Sue was known for her corny sense of humor, her compassion, her intelligence and of course her delicious caramels and raspberry tarts. She was a woman of great faith who believed in the power and love of God. She handled her difficult cancer journey with great dignity and courage.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Bill; a brother, Dr. Michael Winter; sisters, Mary (John) Linnemann and Patricia (Dr. Thomas) Duginski, along with several nephews, a niece and several grand nephews and nieces; godmother to 10; her adopted-by-the heart grandchildren, Carissa Kurtti and Shaylene Pike; many wonderful friends, including Gail Koski Drake, Lynette Wilkinson, Angie Pike and very special friend, Ruth Koski who brought Sue and Bill together.
The family wishes to thank the staff of East Range Hospice and the staff of Waterview Pines for their kind and compassionate care.
A memorial mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Resurrection Catholic Church in Eveleth. Celebrant will be Fr. Nick Nelson. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Friday, January 10 with a 6:30 p.m. rosary in Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home. Visitation will continue at the church on Saturday beginning at 9:00 a.m. Please wear something blue, Sue’s favorite color. Inurnment will be in Eveleth Cemetery. As per Sue’s request, in lieu of flowers, please make donations to Catholic charities thru Resurrection Catholic Church or St. Jude’s or East Range Hospice.
