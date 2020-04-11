Sylvia K. Troseth, 92, a lifetime Iron Ranger, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Carefree Living in Orr.
Sylvia Katherine Troseth was born June 23, 1937 in Mahnomen, MN to Orie and Julia (Guyon) Potter. On February 2, 1949, she was united in marriage to Clifford M. Troseth in White Earth, MN. Sylvia worked at the Eveleth Nursery, she was a cook at the logging camp in Grand Marais and also at Chun King in Zim, but she loved her time at home raising her family.
Sylvia loved telling stories of her life, music, dancing, singing, cooking, her time at Fortune Bay, and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her children, David (Linda) Troseth of Angora and Ted Troseth of Texas; grandchildren, Darren (Kerrie) Troseth, Melanie (Avi) Shalom, Ted Troseth, Nicholas Troseth, and Rio Bontems; great-grandchildren, Aliyah and Oria Shalom and Alec Easty; son-in-law, Dennis Brown; brother, Joe Potter; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clifford; daughter, Linda Brown; and sisters, Virginia Briddle, Marie Ingrebritson, and Zeola Kainz.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
