Tammy Lynn (Bastianelli) Wilde, age 52, Beloved Wife and Mom
Heart of Our Family
On Sunday, July 14, Tammy Lynn (Bastianelli) Wilde joined with the spirit of light and love that she exemplified throughout her life. She passed peacefully and with a heart of gratitude, while surrounded by her immediate family. Tammy was born on June 2, 1967 in Eveleth, MN. Preceded in death by mother-in-law, Mary Wilde. Survived by loving husband, Mike; sons, Joe (fiancée Jacqueline), Max, and Cal; parents Pat & Kathy Bastianelli; sister, Tina (Tom) Shear; brother, Tony (Jen) Bastianelli; along with her loving niece, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was an excellent mother and loved her family unconditionally. Her smile and service to others brought light and love to all. Tammy will be missed by all who knew her.
o
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, July 19th at the Church of the Assumption, 51 W Seventh St., St. Paul. Visitation 4-8 PM Thursday at Mueller-Bies Funeral Home-Roseville, 2130 N Dale St at Co Rd B, and from 9-10 AM Friday at the Church.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.