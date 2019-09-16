Tandy A. Esala, 71, of Virginia passed away Friday, September 13, 2019 at Essentia Health St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
She was born on October 7, 1947 in Chisholm to Bert and Adair (Cuthberson) McDermid.
Tandy married Gary D. Essala in Virginia on Sept. 21, 1968 and they made their home in Virginia, Lake Vermilion, Tower, and Fayal Township before moving back to Virginia.
Tandy was a homemaker and a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Pike Township.
Survivors include her husband Gary of Virginia; son Dean Esala (Heather Lundstrom) of Lake Vermilion, Tower and daughter Jodi Pontinen of Virginia; six grandchildren, Shania (Allen) Shoars, Gavin Esala, Kennedy Esala, Siri Pontinen, Emily Pontinen and Kate Pontinen; four great-grandchildren, Melody, Issabella, Jackson and Amelia Shoars; two brothers, Bert (Elaine) McDermid and Jack (Lila) McDermid and one sister, Cindy McDermid and numerous nieces and nephews; and in-laws, Barbara Heino, Peter Esala, Diane French, Kathy Pitkanen, Thomas Esala, and Cindy (Dan) Maki.
Tandy was preceded in death by her son Ryan John Esala; parents, Bert and Adair McDermid; brother Quentin McDermid; mother and father-in-law, Wilard and Elsie Esala; and brothers-in-law, David Heino, James French, Richard Pitkanen and James Esala.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 20, 2019 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Virginia with Pastor Don Stauty officiating. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church. Private family burial will be in North Sandy Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
