Tapio J. Maki, 93, of Buhl, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 at Heritage Manor Nursing Home in Chisholm with his family by his side.
He was born on May 30, 1926 in Buhl to Josephine (Antilla) and Henry Maki and was a lifelong resident of Buhl. Tapio served in the U. S. Navy during World War II, he was drafted at age 17 and obtained his GED after serving and volunteered for the AAF during the Korean Conflict where he piloted rescue boats into North Korea and China.
On July 3, 1957 he was joined in marriage to Phyllis Diltz in Hermantown, MN.
Tapio was an active member of the First Lutheran Church of Buhl since childhood, and remained faithful to the Lord all of his life; and retired from J & L Steel as a foreman with 40 years of service.
He was a member of VFW Post 8510 of Hibbing and Pratt-Volden-Mickelson-Anderson American Legion Post 239 of Virginia, member of the Honor Guard and Color Guard for Buhl and Hibbing for over 60 years, helped create the Buhl, Kinney and Great Scott Veteran’s Memorial at the Buhl Library, served as chief and member of the Buhl Fire and Ambulance for 25 years, the Buhl-Kinney Senior Center for many years, and was named the Outstanding Senior Citizen of Northern St. Louis County in 2003, member of the Holey Smoley, a 50 year Buhl tradition, the 2nd Four Corner Hunting Party and was chief hunter for over 50 years.
Tapio was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting and fishing in Minnesota, Alaska, Wyoming, Colorado, South Dakota and Canada.
He was a past member of the Buhl Curling club, VFW 8510 Color Guard and Buhl-Kinney-Great Scott Honor Guard.
Tapio was a man of unprecedented character. He lived simply, dealt honestly, cared deeply, loved purely, shared generously, acted courageously, laughed easily, remembered thankfully and prayed sincerely.
Tapio: the Finnish meaning: Finnish god of forest animals and hunting. Favorite sayings: “Do you need anything?”, Mitta-on-on and “What is, is.”
He is survived by six children, Jerry (Joy) Neumann of Mountain Iron, Dan (Jan) Neumann of Virginia, Rick Neumann of Virginia, Mark (Connie) Maki of Buhl, Nancy (Arthur) Smith of Brooks, Georgia and Diane Maki of Chisholm; grandchildren: Aubrie, Sheila, Johnny, Jackie, Jorge, Mike, Lisa, Christopher, Jinyeene, Stephanie, Michael, Jeff, Stephanie, Beth, Nick, Jeff, Nate, Richard Jr., Paul, Rebekah and Elizabeth; great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Tapio was preceded in death by his parents, wife Phyllis Maki; 2 sons, James Neumann and John Neumann; 2 brothers, Veikko and Leo Maki and one sister Leah Leone.
The family would like to thank the EMS from Virginia and Meds-One of Buhl and Chisholm for your professional care of our father.
A service will be held at the end of July or the first part of August. Inurnment will be in Lakeview Cemetery in Buhl. Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
