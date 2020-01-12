Teresa DeBreto, 60, of Isle, passed away unexpectedly with her husband, Paul DeBreto due to a car accident on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. She was born January 15, 1959 in Bovey to John and Mary (Glover) Ploof. Teresa was united in marriage to Paul DeBreto on June 19, 1982 in Britt. Teresa’s passion was her horses. She and Paul owned and operated Horse Haven Ranch at their home. Teresa loved riding her horses and going on Harley rides with her husband, Paul.
Teresa is preceded in death by her parents; 2 brothers, Steve and Gary Ploof; brother-in-law, John Rowland.
Teresa is survived by 2 sisters, Tammy (Pat) Donaldson and Beverly Rowland; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Services for Teresa and Paul will be held at a later date.
To sign the guestbook online, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral and Cremation Service, Aitkin.
