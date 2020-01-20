Terese Jean (Zollar) Moraski, 84, of Hoyt Lakes, Minn., was born on October 25, 1935 in Soudan, Minn., and passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, January 20, in Forest Lake, Minn. As she often said, “I lived a wonderful life.” Terese died gracefully following a cancer diagnosis three months ago. She looked forward to her eternal life with her husband Jack in heaven.
Terese was the ninth of 11 children of Julia and Anton Zollar and grew up in Soudan. She adored all her siblings and parents who were proud of their Slovenian heritage. She attended Tower-Soudan schools and was a loyal Golden Eagle from the class of 1953. Her grandchildren enjoyed hearing stories of her life growing up with her siblings. She worked at Gornick’s Grocery store in Tower, Minn., and was a cashier and delivered groceries all over Soudan. Terese also worked at the Tower bank from 1954-1960. In the summer of 1960 on Lake Vermillion, Terese was introduced to John “Jack” Moraski and they were married on May 6, 1961.
Terese and Jack started their family in Hoyt Lakes and resided there for nearly 60 years. Their four daughters Lizette Jean Moscatelli, Margaret Ann Dahl, Jane Marie Matson, Jean Ann Hastings were raised in Hoyt Lakes. Terese often referred to this as the best years of her life raising her four daughters with Jack, attending their Girl Scout events, band and choir concerts, swimming, basketball, volleyball, softball and track events across northern Minnesota. Not wanting to miss a single event, often her dinner was popcorn while cheering for her four daughters during basketball, softball and swim meets.
Terese was very involved in the community. She worked at the Hoyt Lakes bank for 35 years. Her fun-loving personality led to her planning many of the bank’s parties where she would direct skits and play polka songs on the accordion.
Terese was a very active parishioner at Queen of Peace Catholic Church. She was president of the Women’s Catholic Council, head of four successful church bazaars, organized many funeral dinners, taught catechism, was a member in the church choir, and would worship in the second pew on the right with her family at Saturday evening mass. Her Roman Catholic faith continued to sustain her throughout her life, and remained strong, courageous, and hopeful during her last few months.
She is a member of the Timothy Robinson VFW and the American Legion Women’s Auxiliary.
Terese loved people and had a generous, giving heart. She made many trips to the post office, sending many birthday cards to family and friends. She was always thoughtful and would acknowledge her grandchildren’s accolades for every academic, sport or club achievement and for every birthday she would write a poem about that grandchild. She was an enthusiastic, thoughtful woman who was never without a smile and could recall a face at any time. She loved and cherished her family, enjoyed doting upon her grandchildren and sons-in-law. She was an avid Minnesota sports fan and enjoyed cheering for all the Minnesota teams: Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves, Wild and Lynx and especially the Minnesota State Maverick Hockey team, coached by son-in-law Mike Hastings.
Terese also enjoyed numerous employment positions from Gornick’s Grocery Store, Tower Bank, Hoyt Lakes Bank, and seven years as a cashier in the vault at Fortune Bay where she enjoyed seeing many friends from the Tower-Soudan area. At Fortune Bay Casino, Terese was fondly referred to as “Mother Teresa” because she showed compassion and cared for so many of her fellow employees.
Terese’s legacy of kindness, generosity, enthusiasm for life lives on in each of her daughters and grandchildren. Her mottos were: “If you are healthy, you are rich!” Her father instilled in her the sentiment that: “I want my children to have a better life than I did, and I want my grandchildren to have the best!” She too held this close and ensured her children and grandchildren always had the best life possible. She would often tell her daughters, “You only have each other.” She took pride that her daughters all loved and took care of each other and their days together were always full of laughter.
She is survived by her four daughters, Lizette Moscatelli and husband Gari Moscatelli of Forest Lake, Minn.; Marge Dahl and husband LTC Michael Dahl, US Marine Corps, retired of Madison, Ala.; CDR Jane Moraski Matson, US Navy, retired, and LCDR Peter Matson, US Navy, retired, of Mahtomedi, Minn., and Jean Ann Hastings and husband Mike Hastings of Elysian, Minn.; sister Marcella Rooney of Duluth, brother-in-law Bill (Virginia) Moraski; nine grandchildren, Tia and Tess Moscatelli of Forest Lake, Minn.; Ryan and Lise Dahl of Madison, Ala.; John “Jack”, Nicholas, and Isabella Matson of Mahtomedi, Minn.; Hannah and Hudson Hastings of Elysian, Minn., Terese’s best friend for over 60 years, Julie Osborne, and many dear nieces, nephews, and godchildren.
Terese was preceded in death by her husband John ‘Jack” Walter Moraski; parents Anton and Julia Zollar; siblings Bernard Zollar, Dorothy Zollar, Ruth Gottlieb, Gertrude Vessel, Joseph Zollar, Robert Zollar, Rose Zollar, twin brother Jack Zollar, and Edward Zollar; grandchildren Tate Moscatelli, Matthew and Tessa Dahl.
Terese wanted to extend a special thank you to her dear friends and neighbors for caring for her so she could stay in her own home. Specifically, Julie Osborne, her dear friend and guardian angel on Earth who took her to mass, brought her meals, and groceries, and mailed all her cards and letters. Dr. Chris Whiting, her “wonderful doctor.” Bill Moraski, her personal computer tech. Her kindhearted neighbors: Don and Marjorie Markwardt, Karen and Ed Baker and Kenny and Janet Olson, who took care of her yard, shoveled her driveway, and were always there when needed.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Hope (formerly Queen of Peace) Catholic Church in Hoyt Lakes at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 25 at 319 Kennedy Memorial Drive. Visitation will be held at 9:00 a.m. at the church before mass.
Inurnment will be at a later date at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery – Little Falls at Camp Ripley on the Mississippi River next to her husband John “Jack” Moraski, US Navy, retired.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the family which will be put toward the Matthew Dahl Memorial Field, named after her grandson.
Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home.
