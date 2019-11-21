Terry K. Anderson, 62, of Eveleth died Monday, November 18, 2019 at The Waterview Woods in Eveleth. She was born on November 29, 1956 in Hibbing to Amerigo and Bernice (Buchwitz) Allegrezza. Terry graduated from Hibbing High School and obtained her degree in Graphic Arts from Eveleth Vo-Tech. She was a longtime resident of Eveleth and enjoyed her home on Ely Lake; where she enjoyed boating, gardening, attending to her flowers and preparing home cooked Italian meals. Terry also enjoyed board games, movies and riding motorcycle. Her greatest enjoyment came from time spent with her family.
She is survived by her sons, Jerome Allegrezza of Eveleth; Daniel (Katie) Anderson of Virginia; grandchildren, Zacharias, Noah, Elijah, Rachel, Ashton and Beckham; siblings, Patricia (Dennis) Daugaard, James (Barbara) Allegrezza, Betty Allegrezza (Brian Kangas); brother-in-law, James Zaiser and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred; fiancé, Kevin Johnson; sister, Donna Zaiser and her parents.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, November 25, 2019 at Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home in Eveleth. Pastor John Dietz will officiate. Visitation will begin at 1:30 p.m. Burial will be at a later date in Greenwood Cemetery in Virginia. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
