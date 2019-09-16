Terry (Pervenanze) Danielson, 64, of East Moline, Ill. (formally of Buhl, MN) passed away at Genesis Medical Center, Sylvis, Ill. on August 13, 2019. Terry was born December 17, 1954 in Virginia, MN, daughter of Richard “Dickie” and Marie Pervenanze. Terry married Richard “Whitey” Danielson on July 24, 1987 in Port Byron, Ill. and became a mom to his two daughters Dawn and Tammy. Terry was a self-employed beautician, retiring in 2013. She worked at Regis Salons in Hibbing, MN and Moline, Ill. Terry enjoyed scrapbooking, Facebook, collecting precious moments and her “Fur Babies”, watching Nascar and the “Vikings”. Family meant everything to her. She is survived by her husband, Richard of 32 years; children, Dawn Streeter (Brian Stone) Hampton, Ill and Tammy (Albert Burgess) Camanche, Iowa; mother, Marie Pervenanze of Buhl, MN; mother-in-law, Myrtle Danielson, Moline, Ill.; brother, Angelo (Pam) Pervenanze of Ham Lake, MN; sister, Mary Pervenanze Welsch of Buhl, MN; grandchildren, Amanda (Jason) Flaugh of Coal Valley, Ill, Alexandria Streeter (Ryan Parker) Moline, Ill., Madison Streeter of Hampton, Ill.; great-grandchildren, Noah and Leona Flaugh; nephews, Tony (Kelly) Pervenanze of Otsego, MN; Daniel (Maria) Pervenanze of Zimmerman, MN; great nieces, Lauryn, Nora, and Hunter; “Furbaby” Zeta; many family and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Richard “Dickie” Pervenanze; brother-in-laws, Denton “Red” Danielson and Thomas Welsch.
A celebration of life for Terry will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Buhl-Kinney St. Center, 302 Frantz Street, Buhl, MN. 1p.m.–4 p.m.
