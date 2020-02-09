Terry Wayne Monson, 56, of Kyle Canyon – Las Vegas NV, formerly of Embarrass, died unexpectedly when a fire broke out at his home on Sunday, January 12, 2020.
Terry, the fourth of five children born to John and Patricia (Sletten) Monson, was brought into the world on March 31, 1963 in Aurora, MN. He lived in Soudan with his parents and siblings when, as a toddler, the family moved to their new home in Embarrass.
After attending schools in Babbitt, Terry enrolled in the Construction Maintenance and Metal-Grades program at Hibbing Vocational Technical School where he excelled. He became a committed member of the Army National Guard in 1983 and served until 1989. In May of 1987, Terry married Anne Marie Erickson (Konstenius) and together they had three children. The family left Embarrass and spent several years together in Carlile, WY. In 1993, Terry, while seeking newer vistas and warmer climates, moved to Las Vegas, NV where he worked for newfound-turned-lifelong friends doing contract building and carpentry work.
Terry enjoyed the company of friends and family. He possessed his own style of wit and was a consummate jokester. Along with a wide range of music interests, Terry also loved the outdoors and retained a special reverence for the lakes, rivers, streams, and woods of Northeastern Minnesota. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, 4-wheeling, bicycling, and any type of snow sport. Like his mother, he enjoyed reading; like his father he possessed a talent for sketching and drawing. His mind was comprised of an analytical intelligence of which many appreciated and often marveled over.
A kind-hearted, generous man, Terry is survived and will be greatly missed by his parents, John and Patricia (Patty); his children, Valerie Tervo (Aaron), Tyler (fiancé, Nicolle), and Peter (Ms. Alex Wardas); his grandchildren, Gabrielle and Hunter Tervo; brothers, Joel (Billie Jean), Bruce (Renee), and James (Donna); his sister, Kim; his former-wife, Anne-Marie; special friends, Bryan Kirk, and Teresa Fisher; as well, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, both maternal and paternal, numerous uncles and aunts, and a grandniece.
In honor and remembrance of Terry, funeral arrangements are in place for Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Range Funeral Home in Virginia, MN at 11:00 am. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service. Pastor Erik Roth will officiate. Private inurnment ceremony where he will be laid to rest will occur on a cool, breezy day come spring. To sign the guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
