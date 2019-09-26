Theresa Mary Miklausich, 84, of Aurora died Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Essentia Health-Northern Pines in Aurora.
She was born on June 11, 1935 to Joseph and Rose (Cashman) Gillach in Duluth. Theresa grew up in Aurora, graduating from the Aurora High School, Class of 1953. She furthered her education at Virginia Junior College (‘55) and later St. Catherine’s in St. Paul (’57) where she majored in elementary education. Theresa taught in Virginia for three years until her marriage to Robert Miklausich on November 26, 1959 in Aurora.
Theresa enjoyed traveling and downhill skiing at Giants Ridge. She was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church where she taught religious education. She was also a member of the American Yugoslav Clun of Aurora.
Survivors include her three sons: Joseph Miklausich of Minneapolis, John (Joyce) Miklausich of Duluth and James (Jill) Miklausich of Minneaplois; grandsons: Eric and Brandon Miklausich; two brothers: Joseph Gillach of Boulder, CO and Thomas (Laurie) Gillach of Aurora; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; two siblings: Rita Otte and James Gillach; and her parents.
Memorial Mass will be 11 a.m. Monday, September 30, 2019 at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church in Aurora with Fr. Peter Lambert celebrating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the mass at the church. Inurnment will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Aurora. Arrangements are by the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers to the Mesabi East Kids Closet.
