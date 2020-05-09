Thomas Franklin LeTourneau 3/9/1933 – 5/1/2020
Thomas “Tom” LeTourneau passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 after a short, courageous battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children.
He is survived by daughters: Therese (Terry) LeTourneau, of Mesa, AZ; Rene’ Moehlenbrock, of Gilbert, MN; sons: Guy (Sherry) LeTourneau, of Biwabik, MN; Thomas (Lori) LeTourneau, of Zumbrota, MN; Kelly (Traci) LeTourneau, of Loogootee, IN; six grandchildren: Elle Sammartano, of Atlanta, GA; Jennifer Sammartano, of Gilbert, AZ; Jay (Jaime) Moehlenbrock, of Aurora, MN; Guy (Audrey Curfman) LeTourneau, of Mt. Iron, MN; Joshua (Laura) LeTourneau, of Biwabik, MN; Jenna LeTourneau, of Loogootee, IN; eight great-grandchildren: Jazmine Sinclair, Haley Bufka, Isabella Taylor, Casey Moehlenbrock, Kiarra Moehlenbrock, Sean Moehlenbrock, Mason LeTourneau, Keuper LeTourneau; sisters: Bernice Quinn, Mildred Merritt, Rochelle LeTourneau; brother Roger LeTourneau; estranged spouse Karen LeTourneau of Eveleth, MN; long-time companion Diane Stillson; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Thomas Marquette LeTourneau and Lillian Lehman Engstrom, sisters Lucille Nelson, Marilyn Skraba, Jean Gunderson, and Janice Vidor.
Tom graduated from Orr High School, class of 1951. He served in the Army as an Artillery Specialist during the Korean Conflict. After the military, he returned to the United States and worked at Erie Mining Company as a surveyor, retiring as the (Assistant General Foreman) AGF in 1994. His oral history can be found at the Iron World Discovery Center.
He created the Saturday Night Country Live Show with Karen Le Tourneau. They supported music programs in many local high schools with the proceeds. He owned and operated Uncle Tom’s Cabin restaurant when he was a resident of Biwabik, MN. In Orr, MN, Tom owned and operated a gravel pit, and ran a regular garbage route in Cook, MN.
Tom lived in Virginia, Lakeland area, Biwabik, and the Gheen/Greaney/Orr area throughout his life. However, he was the quintessential “Greaney guy”. He was born there and chose to live in that area after retirement.
Tom was an avid hunter of deer, elk, moose, caribou and bear well in to his 80’s. He participated in Ducks’ Unlimited. During hard winters when deer herds may have had difficulty finding food, he took time to support herd health by going out and making sure they were fed.
His greatest life accomplishment (besides his children) was 50 years of being a friend of Bill W. He started numerous meetings between Biwabik, MN and Orr, MN, and was a U.S. Delegate on behalf of AA. He was a great inspiration to many attendees throughout his 50 years, providing guidance and motivation to those who sought a positive life change. Many participants have shared that his speaking literally saved their lives, providing the opportunity to thrive in a new life of strength, hope and support.
Tom will always be remembered as a man who lived his life, on his terms, without apologies. He was always dapper, and was often seen about his local stops in his trademark Western attire. He was quick-witted, loved a great joke (or sometimes not great!) and had an exuberant laugh that showed his love and appreciation for the good in life. He enjoyed singing, dancing and the company of good friends and family. The world has lost a treasure, and we will miss our friend, companion, father, brother, mentor and inspiration.
Services will be planned and communicated at a future time. To leave an online condolence visit www.mlakerfuneralhome.com
