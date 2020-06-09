Thomas George Edwards, 84, of Biwabik, died peacefully on Sunday, March 22, 2020 surrounded by family at his home.
He was born on August 29, 1935 in Virginia, the son of William Moses and Muriel (Hilton) Edwards. His family lived in Orr where he grew up and graduated from the Orr High School. On June 28, 1958 Tom was united in marriage to Loretta Peterson. He enlisted into the Army National Guard where he fulfilled six years of duty. Tom was employed by Erie Mining Company, and retired from LTV Steel after twenty-nine years of service.
Tom enjoyed fishing, hunting, trapping, harvesting wild rice, and spending time at their cabin. Tom was an avid Minnesota Vikings and Twins fan. Tom took the greatest pleasure in spending quality time with his family and friends.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Loretta; three daughters: Kathy (David) Friske of Duluth, Julie (Jim) Zalusky of East Bethel, and Tammy (Beth) Edwards of Savage; five grandchildren: Tim (Kacy), Scott and Rob Swinda all of Hibbing, Sarah Friske of Duluth and Meghan Friske of Green Bay; a sister, Nancy Edstrom of Moose Lake; numerous nieces and nephews; best friend, Charlie (Marilyn) Olson; and his beloved cat, Doug.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Billy; two sisters: Bette and Margie; and his parents.
Thomas’s family would like to thank the Essentia Virginia Hospice staff for all of their excellent and professional care and compassion Thomas received.
o
A gathering of family and friends for Thomas will be held from 10:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2020 at the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora. Per the CDC guidelines social distancing will be required. Inurnment will be in the Lakeside Cemetery in Biwabik.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.