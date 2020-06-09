Thomas George Edwards, 84, of Biwabik, died peacefully on Sunday, March 22, 2020 surrounded by family at his home.

He was born on August 29, 1935 in Virginia, the son of William Moses and Muriel (Hilton) Edwards. His family lived in Orr where he grew up and graduated from the Orr High School. On June 28, 1958 Tom was united in marriage to Loretta Peterson. He enlisted into the Army National Guard where he fulfilled six years of duty. Tom was employed by Erie Mining Company, and retired from LTV Steel after twenty-nine years of service.

Veteran obit flag

Tom enjoyed fishing, hunting, trapping, harvesting wild rice, and spending time at their cabin. Tom was an avid Minnesota Vikings and Twins fan. Tom took the greatest pleasure in spending quality time with his family and friends.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Loretta; three daughters: Kathy (David) Friske of Duluth, Julie (Jim) Zalusky of East Bethel, and Tammy (Beth) Edwards of Savage; five grandchildren: Tim (Kacy), Scott and Rob Swinda all of Hibbing, Sarah Friske of Duluth and Meghan Friske of Green Bay; a sister, Nancy Edstrom of Moose Lake; numerous nieces and nephews; best friend, Charlie (Marilyn) Olson; and his beloved cat, Doug.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Billy; two sisters: Bette and Margie; and his parents.

Thomas’s family would like to thank the Essentia Virginia Hospice staff for all of their excellent and professional care and compassion Thomas received.

o

A gathering of family and friends for Thomas will be held from 10:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2020 at the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora. Per the CDC guidelines social distancing will be required. Inurnment will be in the Lakeside Cemetery in Biwabik.

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Edwards as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries