In loving memory of Thomas Henry Phillips, age 65, who passed away on June 18, 2020 after a lengthy illness.
Tom was born September 8, 1954 in California, He was raised in Eveleth, Minnesota and graduated from Eveleth High School in 1972. He had a successful career as a District Manager for Bankers Life Insurance in Duluth, Minnesota. During this time, Tom enjoyed spending summers at his beautiful Lake Vermilion home he built. Later Tom retired to Marco Island, Florida, where he became a well-liked remodeling contractor. He also enjoyed his Florida’s Best KettleCorn business which took him to numerous fairs and craft shows throughout South Florida.
He is survived by his sister Francine, former spouse Janet Phillips, niece Amanda, nephews James and Robert, 3 great nieces, 1 great nephew and numerous other nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be held, at a later date. To share condolences, visit the Guest Book. In memory, donations to the American Cancer Society are appreciated.
