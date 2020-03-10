Thomas J. “Tom” Roseen, 79, of Fayal Township died Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth. He was born on August 27, 1940 in Roseau, Minnesota to George R. and Verona M. (LaCount) Roseen. He graduated from Roseau High School. Following graduation, he moved to the Iron Range and begin working at Erie Mining Company. Tom was united in marriage to Nancy A. Ericksen on July 25, 1967 in Eveleth and they made their home in Fayal Township. He retired as an electrician from LTV Mining on May 31, 1989.
Tom was a member of United in Christ Lutheran Church and a life member of the National Rifle Association. One of Tom’s favorite pastimes was gunsmithing and sharing his vast knowledge of the outdoors with family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Nancy; his children, Penny (Richard) Holm, Mitch Roseen, Kelly Roseen Olson, Holly (Carl) Knutson; 7 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Jeane Lau, Barbara Sabatino, Lolly (Jeff) Sabin; brother-in-law, Dave Johnson (Wanda Klaboe) and special family friend, Paul Prout and family and nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceded in death by his parents; brother, Michael; sister, Sharon; sister-in-law, Lorna Johnson and nephew, Perry Johnson.
o
The memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, March 13, 2020 at United in Christ Lutheran Church, Eveleth. Pastor John Dietz will officiate. Visitation will be one hour before at the church. Private family burial will take place at a later date in Eveleth Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to United in Christ Lutheran Church, Mesabi Humane Society, Contented Critters or charity of choice. Arrangements were entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth. www.cron-sheehy.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.