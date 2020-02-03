Tom passed away January 31, 2020 in the hand of his loving wife Mary, to whom he was married to for 59 years. He was born in Duluth on October 31, 1939, the son of Glen and Saima Lyden and graduated from Grand Rapids High in 1957.
Tom moved on to earn degrees in mechanical engineering and business administration at Michigan Tech before settling back in Duluth to start a long career with Minnesota Power and raise a family. He eventually became the General Manager of the Northern Division of MP before he retired after 28 years with the Company.
Tom was very active in various organizations and clubs, including his beloved Gold Island Club, Optimists, Elks, and JC’s just to name a few. He and Mary moved to Eveleth in 1980, where they quickly made many lifelong friends.
Tom is survived by the love of his life Mary; sons, Steve and Todd, sister, Carol (Lincoln) and grandchildren; Atlee Lyden (Lynn), Brenna Moulds (Zach) and Matt Lyden.
Tom is preceded in death by his parents.
He was a special person who always took the time to coach, golf and hunt with his wife and sons and friends. He most certainly will be missed by many friends and family.
At Tom’s request, there will be no funeral, but instead a celebration of his life in May once his many friends return from the sunbelt. The family would like to extend their appreciation to Essentia Medical Center in Virginia for their heartfelt care.
