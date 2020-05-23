Thomas (Thom) E. Plante Jr.

Thom passed away at the age of 70 on Tuesday, May 19th, 2020 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth, MN from Diabetes complications.
He was born in 1950 in Washington, D.C. & he grew up in Duluth. He graduated from Duluth East High in 1969 & attended college in Duluth & Minneapolis. He worked as a Railroad Conductor, Maintenance man, Medical Asst., Auto salesman, Realtor, & 14 years as a Paraprofessional at Duluth Denfeld & MI-B, Mesabi Academy until he retired in 2012.
He is preceded in death by his father, Thomas E. Plante, Sr., mother, Virginia Lee (Bauer) Plante, his youngest brother, J.S. (Joni) Plante, and his beloved grandmother who helped raise him, Virginia (Nana) Bauer.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Cheryl (Parker) Plante, & their son Timothy Plante of Duluth, He had two sons with his former spouse, Kari (Weyers) Plante, Jerod Plante of California, Nicholas (Cheryl) Plante of Pennsylvania, they share five grandchildren., his brother Rick (Bonnie) Plante, sister, Lori (Tom) Rocheford, brother-in-law, Grant (Tasha Kingston) Parker, & two nieces & four nephews.
Thom had many great friends and coworkers in his life. He loved to go fishing with family and friends from Duluth and Britt. He was an amazing cook and if you were lucky enough to try his 5# pound cake you were in heaven! Thom volunteered for the boy scouts in Britt & helped guide his son Tim to become an eagle scout in 2010. Thom kept a positive outlook in life and he always made people laugh. Although he lost much of his speaking ability from a stroke & aphasia during his last years, he remained happy, going to movies & out to eat with family & friends.
