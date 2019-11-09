Thomas “Tom” Henry Smith II, 57, passed away in his home with family by his side, on October 26, 2019.
Tom was born on January 3, 1962 to Thomas and Carolyn (Seopa) Smith in Bigfork, MN. Tom graduated from Ely High School and North Hennepin Technical College. He worked as a machinist for 30 years; the last 10 years at DSI, proudly machining gun parts for Remington. Tom was a steadfast provider for his family.
Tom was most happy in Togo, MN at the Seopa homestead, enjoying the outdoors and family. He was passionate about deer hunting every fall. Even though his heart was in the country, he found excitement and pleasure exploring the city. Tom loved the science museum, history center, big libraries, regional parks, Mississippi River Lock and Dams, fishing and car racing. Tom’s greatest pride and joy was his daughter Kaitlyn and granddaughter Tovi.
Tom is survived by daughter, Kaitlyn (Bryce); son, Andrew; stepsons: Jason and Eric; granddaughter, Tovi; mother, Carolyn Fendt; sister, Monica; nephews: Scott, Nathan, Victor, Kaleb and Benjamin; uncle, Glen; aunts: Evelyn, Elaine and Gloria; and many special cousins.
Tom was preceded in death by his grandparents; father; and step-father, Wally Fendt.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Mlaker Funeral Home, Cook, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Lunch will follow at Trinity Lutheran Church, Cook, MN. “Tom would welcome anyone to be comfortable in their favorite flannel shirt and jeans”. To leave an online condolence visit www.mlakerfuneralhome.com
