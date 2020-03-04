Thomas “Tom” J. Roseen, 79, of Fayal Township died Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.

o

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 13, 2020 at United in Christ Lutheran Church, Eveleth. A complete notice will follow. Arrangements are pending with Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home in Eveleth.

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Roseen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries