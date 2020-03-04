Thomas “Tom” J. Roseen, 79, of Fayal Township died Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
o
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 13, 2020 at United in Christ Lutheran Church, Eveleth. A complete notice will follow. Arrangements are pending with Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home in Eveleth.
To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Roseen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.