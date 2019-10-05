Timothy John Lekatz

Tim was born on April 6th, 1962 and passed on September 30, 2019 after a battle with ALS.
He was preceded in death by his father John, father-in-law George Walker and brother-in-law Michael Bianchet.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years Jill, sons Matthew (Christine) Lekatz, Andrew Lekatz, mother Betty Lekatz, Brothers Michael (Deborah) Lekatz, Greg (Renee) Lekatz. Mother in Law Nina (Kennedy) Walker, numerous nieces and nephews, and his grandson Dawson Lekatz whom he dearly loves and will miss seeing grow up very much.
Visitation will be from 9 AM until the 11 Am Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Two Harbors. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Lunch will follow. To sign the online register book please visit www.cavallinfuneralhome.com.
