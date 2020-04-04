Timothy R. Johnston, age 35, was called home to be with the Lord on March 29, 2020, at Essentia Health Virginia. Due to complications from his long battle with type 1 diabetes, since the age of 4, and kidney failure, since June 2015.
Tim lived in Mt. Iron his entire life. He was born in Virginia to Roger and Gail(Stanaway) Johnston on October 18th, 1984.
Tim graduated from Mt. Iron Buhl High school in 2003. Tim started working for Coca-Cola bottling of Virginia in October 2004, working there until January 2018. Thank you to the Bonners for taking such good care of Tim. In addition, Tim has worked at Vern’s Greenhouse since he was a young man, Jerry thank you for always being there for him. Growing up Tim was involved in Boy scouts, earning the rank of Life scout.
Tim was someone who always loved life and so many different types of adventures he could have. Always looking to bring people together for some sort of event or activity & would be the one to instigate plans for family & friends. Tim loved the outdoors and deer hunting at the family homestead in Cook, with his family. He loved fishing with the group at Lake of the Woods, on Lake Superior on the OJB or a serene trip into Trout lake & Orinack, at least when the fish were biting. Recently Tim took some extra interest in local politics, serving on the Planning and Zoning Commission for the city of Mt. Iron.
Tim is survived by his parents Roger & Gail, two brothers Dan (Courtney), Paul (Rachel), nephew J.D. (John-Dennis) & niece Grace. His grandparents Lloyd & Muriel Stanaway of Parkville. Aunts and Uncles; Steve & Linda Skogman - Mt. Iron, David & Carol Stanaway - Lakeland, Alan & Paula Stanaway - Mt. Iron, Roger & Bridget Stanaway - Wahkon, Ron Stanaway & Sharon Salsman - Parkville, Barbara (Stanaway) Johnson - Virginia, Connie Chappelle - Sedalia, Mo, Dale & Sara Johnston - Kansas City, Mo, In addition to numerous cousins, great aunts & uncles and their families. His special 4 legged companion - Maverick. So many friends that he held so close to his heart. Corey & Jillian Peloquin and their daughters Madison & Quinn, Mikael & Amber Wiitala and their boys Calvin & John, along with so many more that he truly loved.
Tim is preceded in death by his grandparents JD & Inez Johnston, uncle Jim Chappelle, Mary Ellen (Carney) Stanaway & his 4 legged friend Buddy
o
A memorial service / celebration of life will be planned for a later date, to allow all of us to get together to celebrate Tim and share stories of how he impacted each of our lives.
We ask in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Tim’s name to the Kidney or Alzheimer’s foundation.
National Kidney Foundation https://www.kidneyfund.org/
Walk to end Alzheimer’s 9/19 - Chisholm http://act.alz.org/goto/CAPS
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
