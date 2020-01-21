Timothy Rosell Jacobsen, PhD, age 69 of Millville, NJ passed away after a heroic battle with multiple myeloma on Friday, January 17, 2020 at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.
Born in Virginia, MN, he grew up near Mt. Iron on his family's dairy farm. He graduated from Mt. Iron High School, Mesabi Range Community College and then attended North Dakota State University in Fargo, ND where he met his wife of 44 years, Susan Walerius Jacobsen. After receiving his Master's degree in Limnology, he completed his PhD in Zoology at the University of Georgia in Athens where he also played rugby in the Southeastern Conference.
Tim conducted research in West Germany for 6 months and then settled in New Jersey where he worked as an analytical chemist at Rutgers University He later taught environmental science at Cumberland County College and chemistry, physics and environmental science at Millville Senior High School before retiring.
Tim enjoyed his family, friends and the communities in which he lived. He loved talking with others and sharing stories and information as well as learning new skills, such as survival training in Alaska, sword repair, bowling and WWII history.
Timothy is survived by his wife, Susan Walerius Jacobsen; Son, Matthew Everett Jacobsen and his wife Monika Deshmukh of Lake Hiwatha, NJ, daughter-in law, Rebecca Jacobsen, and granddaughter, Melody Jacobsen of Pennington, NJ; brothers Conrad (Mary), Ross (Terri) and Kenneth (Lois); and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Jacob Timothy Jacobsen.
o
A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Parish of All Saints, Millville, NJ A visitation will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 in the Christy Funeral Home in Millville. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Millville
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the Parish of All Saints, 621 Dock Street, Millville, NJ 08332 or the Milville Army Airfield Museum, 1 Leddon St., Millville, NJ 08332
Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.christyfuneralservice.com
