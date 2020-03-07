Timothy Salminen

Tim was born in Virginia, MN, to James and Helen Salminen. He grew up in Northern Minnesota, and spent much of his life in the Twin Cities. Tim loved fishing, the outdoors, and could often be found at the family cabin on Lake Vermilion.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Eino and Helen Salminen, Sanford and Mayme Oja, and uncles Thomas Salminen, Jon Oja, Robert Oja.
He is survived by his parents James and Helen Salminen, brother Todd (Cindy) Salminen, children Zachary (Sarah) Salminen, Danielle (Eric) Pavelich, uncles and aunts Jim and Sandra Salo, Jim and Byrneta Oja, Carol, Shelly, Harry, Donna, Dean and Candice Salminen, nephew Tyler Salminen, niece Taya Salminen, 10 Cousins, and 3 grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held on June 13th.
