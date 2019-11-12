Tony Sederlund, age 62 of Virginia, after a year and a half long courageous battle with cancer, finally met Jesus face to face on Saturday, November 9, 2019 surrounded by his wife and children. Tony was born May 22, 1957 in Grand Rapids, the son of Harold and Joann (Nelson) Sederlund and was a graduate of Aurora – Hoyt Lakes High School and Mesabi Range Community and Technical College. He married Tammy Niemi on July 13, 1991 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Virginia and was a longtime Virginia resident. Tony was employed for 40 years by US Steel as a systems repair electrician, taught karate at the YMCA for over 20 years, was a 10 year member of the United States Naval Reserve, and was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Virginia. He loved the Lord and zealously shared the Gospel and his testimony whenever he could. Tony enjoyed home projects, karate, camping, boating, hunting, attending his kids’ sporting events, and cherished time spent with his family.
Tony is survived by his wife of 28 years: Tammy; children: Andrew Sederlund of Duluth and Stephanie Sederlund of Virginia; siblings: Sue Sederlund of Proctor, Helen (Jeff) Kukowski of Maplewood, Elaine Sederlund of Aurora, and Henry Johnson of Texas; in-laws: Arnie and Judy Niemi of Virginia; brother-in-law: Todd Niemi of Superior; numerous uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends; and his canine companion: Grace.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the 2:00 p.m. Funeral Service on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Virginia. Pastors Brad Felix and Steve Breitbarth will officiate. Interment will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery. Memorials are the preferred way to honor Tony’s memory. Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com .
