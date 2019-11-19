Tracey Dee Johnson, born on April 23, 1968, passed away November 12, 2019. Survivors: fiancé Wayne Reimers; mother, Pat Johnson, (Richard Lewis); father, Chuck Johnson and wife Mary; brother, Shannon Johnson; nieces and nephews and her dog Precious.
Visitation is Friday, November 22, 2019 at 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Service at 11:00 with a light lunch to follow. Thurston DeShaw Funeral Home, 13817 Jay St. N.W. Andover, Minn.
