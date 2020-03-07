Vaughn “Buck” Zubrod passed away on February 21, 2020 unexpectedly at the age of 71.
He was born on September 24, 1948 in Duluth, Mn to Howard and Jackie Zubrod.
Buck lived in Meadowlands, Mn his whole life. He worked for Eveleth Mines/United Taconite and retired in 2009. Buck enjoyed camping, fishing, four wheeling and drinking coffee with family and friends. He and Debbie traveled all over the United States taking in sights and visiting family. He loved to laugh and tell funny stories. All the kids liked Buck and he would tease and play with them. He was constantly busy with projects like photography or in the woods getting firewood. He loved turkey dinner on Thanksgiving. Lastly, Buck was always the go to guy if you ever needed a helping hand. He loved life.
He was preceded in death by; his parents; and his brother Barry.
Buck is survived by; his wife Debbie of 50 years; three children, Tracy (David Plemmons), Jann and Barry (Kim Peterson); six granchildren, Alex, Cormac, Matt, Mike, Marissa and Brooke; sisters Phyllis, Denice, Connie and Cheryl; numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be a Celebration of Life at the Meadowlands Community Center April 18, 2020 from 1-4 p.m.
