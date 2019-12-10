Vernal (Vern) Johnson (90) passed away on November 22, 2019, at Advent Health of Zephyrhills, Florida, after dealing with a number of health issues over the past several months.
Vern was born in Hines, Minnesota on October 22, 1929, to Oscar and Nora Johnson, grew up on several farms in the Hines and Guthrie, MN areas and graduated from Bemidji High School in 1947. After graduation, he was drafted into the Army during the Korean Conflict and received the Purple Heart after being wounded in Korea. After being honorably discharged from the Army, he married JoAnn Snustad from Nary, MN. Vern worked for United States Steel at the Extaca and Minntac plants for 33 years, retiring in 1986. Prior to retirement, Vern and JoAnn lived between the Eveleth area and Parkville (MN) raising three children and assisting sixteen foster children. He and JoAnn spent most of their retirement years living between the Cass Lake (MN) area in the summer and Tampa (FL) in the winter – the ‘best of both worlds” in his estimation. Also, they were able to see all of the grandchildren that were split between Minnesota and Florida up until they sold their “Minnesota Cabin” when Vern was in his mid-80’s.
During Vern’s working years, which was mainly shiftwork, he was a shift foreman at the USS Minntac Agglomerator. He and his brother Orville (who also worked there) spend countless hours discussing the issues surrounding their job. One BIG accomplishment that Vern was proud of was that he was retired longer than the years he worked for USS.
Vern loved to go camping with JoAnn and family/friends, fishing for Walleyes with whom-ever would go with him and visiting with family and friends. Before and during the early part of his retirement, Vern and JoAnn would travel into Canada, South Dakota, Twin Cities and other parts of Florida to visit friends and extended family members. He was a true flower lover and kept flower gardens his whole adult life right up into his late 80s.
He is survived by his wife JoAnn of Zephyrhills, FL, son: David (Wendy) Johnson of Eveleth (MN); daughters: Gayle Johnson of Wesley Chapel (FL) and Susan (Joel) Privette of Ponsford (MN); sisters: Delma Jacobson of Solway (MN), Judy Jacobson of Fosston (MN) and Cayol Carter of Waverly (IL); grandchildren: Josh Hall of Belleview (FL), Matthew (Kim) Johnson of Cohasset (MN), Zachary Hall of Inglis (FL), Joe Balcer of Georgetown (MN), AmyJo (Brice) Emery of Belmont (MI), Ashley Hall of Tampa (FL), Marinda Balcer of Gonvik (MN); step grandchildren: Jeremy (Beth) Eveleth (MN), Andy of Virginia (MN), Chris of Mahtowa and Nathan Privette of Cottage Grove (MN); great-grandchildren: Kyle, Taylor, Conner, Kerra, Zachary, Avery and Grayson Hall, Claire Bakke, Logan Ridlon and Miles Privette; along with many greatly cherished nephews and nieces.
Vern was preceded in death by his parents along with brothers: Orville and Merlyn Johnson; brothers-in-law: Ervin and Gordon Jacobson; sisters-in-law: June and Lorraine Johnson.
Family will receive friends from 8 a.m. until service time at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Hodges Family Funeral Home 36327 State Rd 54, Zephyrhills, Florida 33541.
Inurnment will take place at the Bushnell National Cemetery north of Tampa Florida on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 11 a.m.
