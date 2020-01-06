Verner Lavern Keskitalo, 94, of Embarrass, died Friday, January 3, 2020 at Essentia Health in Virginia, Minnesota.
He was born December 26, 1925 in Ottertail, Minnesota to Evert and Selma (Hamari) Keskitalo. He attended country school and later enlisted with the US Navy. He served during WWII in the Pacific on the USS Massachusetts.
In 1946 he married Ella Lamppa and the couple began raising a family in Calumet, Michigan where Verner farmed with his in-laws until moving to Sault Ste. Marie where he worked on the Mackinaw Bridge. In 1957 the family moved to Embarrass and he worked for Erie Mining Company. He retired from LTV Steel as a welder. Following his first wife’s death, he married Lempi (Tumberg) Neuvonen.
Verner was a member of Pike Apostolic Lutheran Church and the Steelworkers Union #4108. He enjoyed farming, baking chocolate chip cookies, and enjoyed walking and riding his bike until this past fall. He will also be remembered for braiding and making wool rugs, picking blueberries and being with nature.
Survivors include his children: Aleta (Richard) Roy of Embarrass, Craig (Gwen) Keskitalo of Embarrass and Gary (Shari) Keskitalo of Port St. John, Florida; grandchildren: Aaron, Chad, Travis, Sheila, Perry, Allison, Kyle, Kirsten and Adam; eight great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Ella; second wife, Lempi and six siblings.
o
Memorial service for Verner will be 11am Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Apostolic Lutheran Church in Pike with Pastor John Salo officiating. Friends may gather one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will be in the Embarrass Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.