Vernon Lee Ulmer, 78, of Apache Junction, AZ, passed away February 5, 2020 at Mountain Vista Medical Center in Mesa, AZ with his family around him. He was born on a farm SW of Fullerton, Dickey County, North Dakota on December 28, 1941, to Richard and Emily (Giesler) Ulmer, delivered by Doc Roy Lynde, MD. He was baptized in Merricourt, ND Congregational Church by the Rev. Edward Schmidt. He attended Fullerton public school through his 11th grade.
He joined the Oakes, ND unit of the National Guard in 1960. He also was a member of the Virginia, MN Unit of the National Guard for a few years in the late 60’s.
Vernon was married to Susan Carol Bernu on July 1, 1962 in the Fullerton Union Church, by Rev. McQuiston.
He worked as farm laborer in SD for 2 years. Son, Greg was born in Faulkton, SD in 1964. In 1965 the family moved to Gilbert, MN in March and he had a job with an artificial limb factory in Virginia, MN and in August he was hired on at Erie Mining Co. in Hoyt Lakes, MN. He had several different positions, but, enjoyed being a train operator of the company best, for 14 of the 35 years he worked there until his retirement from LTV in August of 2000.
Son, Rolland was born in Aurora, MN Community Hospital in 1966. Son, Kelly was born in Aurora, MN also in 1967. Vernon is survived by his wife, Susan, of 57 years; son, Greg and Tanya of Cherry, MN son, Derek, of Hutchinson, MN; daughter, Trinity, and son, Trace of Cherry, MN Son, Rolland and Joanie of Cambridge, MN son, Kelly and Amy of McKinley, MN; son Dylan and daughter, Megan of St. Cloud, MN area. Sister, Carol and Richard Paul of Oakes, ND; son, Jeff and Shelly of Fergus Falls, MN; and daughter, Robin of Oakes, ND.
Vernon will be missed by many friends and a host of loving relatives.
o
There will be a memorial at Sun Valley Park in Apache Junction, AZ February 8, 2020 at 2:00pm; and one in Oakes, ND and also Gilbert, MN next summer. Funeral arrangements entrusted to At Seasons End Mortuary 861 W. Superstition Blvd Apache Junction, AZ 85120. (480) 982-7721
