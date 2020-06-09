Vickie M. Vlaisavljevich, 68 of Eveleth died Thursday, June 4, 2020 at home. She was born on November 5, 1951 in Eveleth to John and Jennie (Bertucci) Capan. Vickie graduated from Eveleth High School in 1969 and attended Mesabi Community College. She was united in marriage to Robert Vlaisavljevich on July 28, 1978 in Eveleth at Resurrection Catholic Church.
Vickie worked for the Arrowhead Library System for 28 years and was affectionately known as the Bookmobile Lady. She enjoyed baking, cooking, fishing and fast cars, especially her black mustang. Most of all, Vickie loved her family, friends and her classmates of 1969. She was vibrant, loyal, and caring. Anyone lucky enough to know her most likely has a story about their experiences. It’s what her family loved most about her!
She is survived by her husband, Robert; children, Cory (Pauline) of Britt and Kim (Deb) of Bloomington; grandchildren, Ryan and Logan; Brandon (Rochelle) and Tanner (Kathryn); great grandsons, Jaxson, Keagen, and Parker; siblings, Rosemary (Tom) Kallevig of Eveleth, Richard (Kathy) Capan of Pengilly; special friends, Kate and Haylee; her beloved dog, Jasmine and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, John, Bob, Jimmy and sister, Liz.
o
A visitation will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home in Eveleth at 4:00 p.m. A Celebration of life will immediately follow at the Eveleth Auditorium until 7:00 p.m. A burial with a private service will be held in Eveleth Cemetery on Monday. To sign the guestbook online and leave a memorial message, go to: www.cron-sheehy.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.