Jurek, Violet, age 84 of Fridley, passed away on Feb 11, 2020.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert.

Survived by children, Kim (Dale) Edson, Dave (Millie) Jurek and Susie (Tony) Ray; grandchildren, Angela (Kris), Bobby (Darcy), Laura (Josh), Carrie (Nick), Maria (Jeremy), Emily (Mike), Jessica (Andy), Neal (Kim) and Ryan (Kelly); great grandchildren, Piper Lou, Bram, Mckenzie, Cody, Waylon, Mason, Bella, Camie, Connor, Carter, Riley, Morgan and Evelyn; and other loving relatives and friends.

o

Memorial service at 11AM with visitation one hour prior on Wed, Feb 19 at MILLERS ON UNIVERSITY, 7398 University Ave NE, Fridley. Miller Funeral Home 763-571-1300 millerfuneralfridley.com

To send flowers to the family of Violet Jurek, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Service information

Feb 19
Visitation
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Miller's On University
7398 University Avenue
Fridley, MN 55432
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Feb 19
Memorial Service
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
11:00AM
Miller's On University
7398 University Avenue
Fridley, MN 55432
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries