Jurek, Violet, age 84 of Fridley, passed away on Feb 11, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert.
Survived by children, Kim (Dale) Edson, Dave (Millie) Jurek and Susie (Tony) Ray; grandchildren, Angela (Kris), Bobby (Darcy), Laura (Josh), Carrie (Nick), Maria (Jeremy), Emily (Mike), Jessica (Andy), Neal (Kim) and Ryan (Kelly); great grandchildren, Piper Lou, Bram, Mckenzie, Cody, Waylon, Mason, Bella, Camie, Connor, Carter, Riley, Morgan and Evelyn; and other loving relatives and friends.
Memorial service at 11AM with visitation one hour prior on Wed, Feb 19 at MILLERS ON UNIVERSITY, 7398 University Ave NE, Fridley. Miller Funeral Home 763-571-1300 millerfuneralfridley.com
