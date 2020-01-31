Virgil Ann “Virgie” Zarnec, 95, of Virginia died Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Cornerstone Villa in Buhl, Minnesota.

She was born October 20, 1924 in Virginia, Minnesota to Frank and Agnes (Tolan) Maderich. She was a 1942 graduate of Virginia High School and on November 22, 1943 married Mike Zarnec in Virginia.

Virgie worked for Northwestern Bell as a telephone operator and retired from there as a clerk. In 1971 they moved to rural Gilbert and in 2005 she returned to Virginia to reside.

She was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church and the Telephone Pioneers. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting and sewing.

Survivors include her brother, Frank Maderich of Delaware; her nieces and nephews: Henry (Linda) Maderich, Virgil Maderich, Donald (Teri) Maderich and Catherine (Robert) Davidson; and a very special friend, Marion “Toots” Kishel, who has been a rock and support for Virgie.

She is preceded in death by her parents; a daughter in infancy; her husband, Mike and a brother, Tom.

Virgie’s family would like to extend a deep appreciation for Marion Kishel. Befriending her into your family, tending to her appointments, transporting her to her shopping and hospital emergencies are more than appreciated. Being with her these last few difficult weeks and until the time of her death has given us comfort knowing you were there when we could not be. Without you, Virgie’s last few years would have been lonely and difficult.

Memorial Mass for Virgie will be Friday, February 7, 2020 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia with Fr. Fred Method as celebrant. Interment will be in the Calvary Cemetery in Virginia, Minnesota. Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.

