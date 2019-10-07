Virgil LeRoy Lindholt, 92, of Hoyt Lakes died Saturday, October 5, 2019 at his daughter’s home in Fridley.
He was born on March 10, 1927 to Olaf and Mildred (Burnett) Lindholt in St. Paul. Virgil was a 1945 graduate of Roosevelt High School. He joined the Army Air Corps in 1944-1945 during WWII and remained in the Airforce reserve until 1953. He was also a charter member if the Coon Rapids American Legion Post 334.
Virgil married Frances Kraska on March 4, 1950. The couple moved to Hoyt Lakes in 1957. Virgil worked for Erie Mining Company where he enjoyed his job as photographer the most. He also worked as a part time police officer and owned Mr. Bills Restaurant. Virgil was a beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
Survivors include his children: Pam (Bob) Kreiensieck, Gwen (John) Hill, Pat (Sally) Lindholt, Jennifer (Jim) Swedberg, Kristine (Tyler) Behnke; eleven grandchildren and twenty-two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Frances; a daughter, Barb Hargis; and one great-grandchild.
Funeral Mass will be 11 am Friday, October 11, 2019 at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church in Hoyt Lakes with Fr. Peter Lambert celebrating. Visitation will be one hour prior to mass at the church. Military honors accorded by the Aurora-Hoyt Lakes Color Guard. Interment will be in the Hoyt Lakes Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements are by the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home of Aurora.
