Virginia L. Schoonover, 88, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 at The Waterview Pines in Virginia.
She was born on June 15, 1931 in Fairfield, Iowa to John and Ethel (Castile) Stout and taught school for the Mesabi East School District.
Survivors include her son Paul Schoonover and granddaughter Melissa Karakash.
She was preceded in death by two daughters, Martha Kusiak and Beth Oliver; and a grandson, David Karakash.
Per Virginia’s request there was no formal funeral service. Burial was in Greenwood Cemetery in Virginia.
