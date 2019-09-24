Walter A. Fendt, 87, of Ely, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Boundary Waters Care Center in Ely.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 2:30 P.M. at Ely United Methodist Church, with gathering of family and friends being held one hour prior to the service at the church. Family arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home of Ely.

