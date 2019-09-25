Walter August Fendt, Jr., 87, of rural Ely passed away with family by his side on Sunday Sept. 22, 2019.
Wally was born on Dec. 24, 1931 in Chicago, IL to Walter and Mildred Fendt. Wally is survived by his wife Carolyn of 41 years and children, Tina (Billy) Dehmlow, Tom Smith, Jeff (Trish) Fendt and Monica Arika; grandchildren: Lucas, Leia, Duke, Scott, Nathan, Victor, Kaleb, Benjamin, Jason, Eric, Andrew and Kaitlyn and ten great-grandchildren: Emma, Hannah, Damien, Kayla, Mya, Khloe, Grace, Tovi, Lucas and Dylan; sister and brother-in-law Carol and Joe Nixon. Wally was preceded in death by his parents, infant son Timothy and niece.
Wally graduated from high school in Chicago and attended the Art Insitute of Chicago.
Wally’s early adult years in Chicago were spent developing skills in auto body work, sign painting and masonry. Wally also made many trips into the Boundary Waters. Wally purchased property on Farm Lake in 1959 and permanently relocated to Ely in 1977. He and Carolyn married that same year and have built two homes since then.
Wally will be most remembered for his sign painting in Ely and surrounding area. He was also an accomplished auto body repairman and stonemason. He had many interests over the years including owning and training his seven horses, fishing, hunting, snowshoeing, pin striping on vehicles and riding motorcycle, archery and flying lessons. His most recent hobby was restoring a 1963 Willys Jeep Pickup.
The family thanks the nurses and assistants of the East Range Hospice Team and the Boundary Waters Care Center for the excellent care given to Wally in his last days.
o
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 2:30 P.M. at Ely United Methodist Church, with gathering of family and friends being held one hour prior to the service at the church. Family arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home of Ely. Family arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home of Ely.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.