Walter Ernest Walker Jr.

Walter Ernest Walker Jr., 99, formerly of Cook, died on Saturday, June 20 at Trinity Care Center in Farmington, MN.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 2 at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Cook. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Military Honors will be accorded by the Navy Honor Guard. To leave an online condolence visit www.mlakerfuneralhome.com

