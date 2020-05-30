Walter G. Packala, 71, of Virginia, passed away at home, Monday, May 25, 2020, with grace and dignity after a courageous battle with cancer.
Walter Gary Packala was born July 20, 1948 to Wesley and Viola Packala. Walter enlisted in the Army in 1967 and proudly served on the front lines in Vietnam for two tours. He retired from LTV Steel in 2001. He was married to Cassie Peterson, who brought him true serenity in his life, on July 10, 2010.
Walter loved riding his motorcycle and one of his hardest days was when he had to quit riding. He truly enjoyed a good meal with family and friends. He was known for his generosity, wisdom, and gentle honesty.
He will be remembered for his fight to live and his desire to help others in recovery. Walt was going to donate his body to research at the Mayo Clinic so more can be learned about the effect of Agent Orange on those that served our country. Due to COVID-19, this is no longer possible.
Walter is survived by his wife, Cassie; step children, Zandra Gaddis, Kayla McFarland, Mellissa Fuller and Justin Gaddis; sister, Kim (Greg) Hustad; special nephew, Adam Packala; and numerous other step family members. He also leaves a huge recovery family in Virginia and St. Petersburg, FL that was very important to him during his 25 years of sobriety.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wesley Packala and Viola Flom; step father, Waino Takanen; brother, Wesley; sister, Elvira; and other step family members. He recently lost his little fur buddy, Gizmo, who provided him with comfort for many years.
A full military service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
