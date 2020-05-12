Walter Kafut age 70, of Hibbing, died Friday, May 8, 2020 at his home.
He was born March 30, 1950 to John and Theresa (Pitzel) Kafut in Hibbing. Wally was a strong man, father, son, husband, brother, uncle, grandpa and friend. He will be fondly remembered as a wonderful storyteller, God he could make us laugh! He was a proud Marine who served in Okinawa during the Vietnam War. He was a Millwright at Minntac until retirement and then worked another 10 years out of the Millwright LU 1348 Union Hall. Wally loved his family, fishing, hunting, and was always up for a good game of smear. We, who knew Wally, believe he passed away so he could go fishing this year’s opener with his beloved wife, Mary. They never missed the opener.
He was preceded in death by his best love and fishing partner, Mary Lou (Carlson) Kafut, parents, John and Terry Kafut, mother-in-law, Ruth Unger and brother-in-law, Richard Rensink.
He is survived by his sons, Walter (Kerri) Kafut, Brian (Shannon) Kafut, grandchildren, Ethen Kafut, Elizabeth Kafut, and Haley Kafut, siblings, Paulette (Jim) Baumgartner, Richard (Judy) Kafut, Kathy (William Lesar) Rensink, Cynthia (Richard) Kafut-Hagen, MaryBeth Kafut, and Karen (Tim) Kafut-Eystad. His sister-in-law, Geri (Jim Wasielewski) Carlson, brother-in-law Bill (Linda) Carlson, brother-in-law Robert Carlson, sister-in-law Sarah (Tim Novak) Parson, brother-in-law Robin (Laura) Unger and sister-in-law Sandee Unger, he was loved and adored by numerous nieces,nephews, and cousins.
Out of an abundance of caution for family and friends funeral services will be held at a later date. Visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.
