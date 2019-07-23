Warren Reed Smith “Ernine”, 66 of Mountain Iron, MN passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019 at his home.

Warren was born on October 25, 1952 in Virginia, MN to William and Lillian (Lahti) smith. He graduated from Mountain Iron High School in 1971, and shortly after he attended barber school in Minneapolis.

On January 11, 1974 he married Marianne Sue Fayon in Virginia, MN. He was a self employed barber for over 40 years, a job he truly loved. He enjoyed listening to 50’s & 60’s music, watching classic TV or any type of game show and being a Papa to his grandchildren.

Warren is survived by his daughter Michelle (Michael) Varda of Gilbert, MN; two sons, Steven (Tracy Lesnau) of Hoyt Lakes, MN and Jeffrey (Melissa) of Belle Plaine, MN; three brothers, Russell Smith of Maplewood, MN, Bruce (Gwen) Smith of Fergus Falls, MN and Charles (Terri) Smith of Mesa, AZ. His grandchildren, Dawson and Hannah Varda, Addisyn Lesnau, Mason and Brantley Smith, as well as another little one due around Christmas. Also many loving nieces, nephews and relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Lillian, sister, Lynnal and his sister-in-law Patricia Smith.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, July 26, 2019 at the Miners Memorial Building-North Room-in Virginia from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. A private family burial is planned. Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.

