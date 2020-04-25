Wayne L. Siers, 84, of Eveleth died Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth. He was born on May 20, 1935 in Wadena County, MN to Harry L. and Anna P. (Reece) Siers. Wayne moved to the Iron Range to work in the mines and met Fay A. Richards at a roller-skating rink, they were later united in marriage at the Eveleth Methodist Church on February 13, 1954.
Wayne worked in various trades eventually becoming a sales person. Wayne and Fay built two homes and raised a family. They enjoyed entertaining friends and family in their home. They loved having their grandchildren and great grandchildren visit them often. Fay retired in 1999 and Wayne retired in 2001. They loved to travel visiting grandkids and friends and enjoyed camping, fishing and traveling.
Wayne is survived by his loving wife Fay, four sons, Gary, Doug (Sue), Keith (Cindy), Wade; nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings; Pearl Wilson, Norma Odden, Ruth Stiller, Evelyne Balsiger and Dale Siers.
A private family funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Peace United Methodist Church in Virginia, with a Celebration of Life being held at a later date. Burial will be in Eveleth Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth. To sign the guestbook and leave an online memorial please visit www.cron-sheehy.com
