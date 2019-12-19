Willard Lloyd Lampella died December 15, 2019 at New Journey Residence in Eveleth. He was born January 4, 1934 in Washburn, Wisconsin to William and Gertrude (Merila) Lampella.
Willard graduated from Washburn High School in 1953. From 1954 to 1957 he served in the Air Force stationed in Japan during the Korean Conflict. He worked for Erie Mining Co. and LTV from 1959 to 1994.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret; daughter, Holly (Charles) Gross; sons, Tyler and Harmon; sisters, Janice Benson and Judy Caffee; grandchildren, Glen and Amanda Gross; great-grandchildren, Landon and Caleb Zavodnik.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, George.
At Willard’s request, there will be no funeral but a gathering of family at Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth. The family wishes to thank the staff of New Journey Residence for their excellent care and also the East Range Hospice.
