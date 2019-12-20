William “Bill” H. Caron, 95, of Virginia, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Essentia Health in Virginia.
William Henry Caron was born May 24, 1924 in Eveleth to Henry and Katherine (McKinnon) Caron. He graduated from Cherry High School. Bill received his master degrees from Colorado State, University of Southern California and Harvard. He was a Fulbright Scholar. Bill enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1943 and received his honorable discharge in 1946.
On August 9, 1947, he was united in marriage to Dorothy Froehlingsdorf in Virginia. The couple lived in St. Cloud, MN, Greeley, Co, Los Angeles, CA, and Lexington, MA, returning to Virginia in 1950. Bill worked for the Virginia Public Schools, St. Francis School District and finished his career working for the State of Minnesota Department of Education.
Bill enjoyed polka dancing, reading and was an avid student of history. He also enjoyed spending time at the family cabin on Lake Vermilion.
Bill was a member of the Elks, the Elks Dance Club, and the American Legion.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy; children, Renee (Bob) Pearson of Tower, Tom of Irving, TX, and Elizabeth (Gary) Wetzel of Parrish, FL; brother-in-law, Joe (Sue) Froehlingsdorf; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a stillborn infant son; son, William, J.; and brothers, Ronald and Leo.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, December 23, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church at 11:00 am with visitation one-hour prior. Fr. Brandon Moravitz will officiate. Military Honors will be accorded by the Virginia Honor Guard. Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com
