William "Bill" Maki, 75, of Ely, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center in Duluth.
A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Anthony's Catholic Church with a gathering of family and friends being held one hour prior to the service at the church. Family arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home of Ely.
To plant a tree in memory of William Maki as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
