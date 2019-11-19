William “Bill” Sarazin, age 84 of Babbitt, died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Boundary Waters Care Center in Ely, with his family at his side. He was born October 11, 1935 in Ashland, WI, the son of William and Faye (Holmes) Sarazin. He was a graduate of Northwestern High School in Maple, WI, and married Carolyn Orville on October 23, 1954 in Lake Nebagamon, WI. They lived in Wentworth, WI prior to moving to Babbitt.
Bill worked as a shovel mechanic for Reserve Mining Company and LTV Steel. Prior to that he owned and operated a bulk milk trucking business. He was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Babbitt. He enjoyed woodworking, and everything outdoors including hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, and walking.
Bill is survived by his children: Tim (Tammy) Sarazin of Tomahawk, WI, and Dawn (Rock) Chamberlin of Babbitt, MN: grandchildren: Erica Sarazin, Willie Sarazin, Mike Sarazin, Todd (Natalie) Sarazin, Shela (Dan) Parola, Tony (Devin) Chamberlin, and Jake (Ketti) Chamberlin; great-grandchildren: Tiegan, Evan, Alex, Austyn, Ezra, Avryl, Bodi, and Esme; and many extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife: Carolyn, son: Keith, and siblings Norm Sarazin and Terry Sarazin.
The Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Babbitt. Reverend Father Bill Skarich will be the celebrant. A gathering time for family and friends will begin at 10:30 a.m. Inurnment will be in the Argo Cemetery at a later date.
Family services are provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To express condolences on-line, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
